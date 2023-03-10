Oceano residents south of Arroyo Grande Creek Levee ordered to evacuate

March 9, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County has issued an evacuation order for Oceano residents who live south of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee.

The evacuation order takes effect at 8 p.m. Thursday. It applies to all areas within one mile south of the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel and west of Highway 1.

Rain is expected to fill the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel and possibly overflow the south levee, county emergency officials say. Authorities instruct residents south of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee to seek higher ground before 8 p.m. Thursday.

Officials have established a temporary evacuation point at the Oceano Community Center, located at 1425 19th Street. Residents can park RVs overnight at the community center.

Likewise, an American Red Cross Shelter will open at Cal Poly at 6 p.m. The shelter will be located in Cal Poly’s Crandall Hall.

An evacuation warning remains in place for residents north of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee and near the Oceano Lagoon. If emergency officials issue an evacuation order for residents in that area, they will use wireless emergency alerts, a reverse telephone notification system and social media posts to notify residents.

Detailed maps for evacuation order and warning areas are available at ReadySLO.org.

