Front Page  »  

SLO driver accused of drinking before hitting and killing couple

March 1, 2023

Jennifer Besser and Matthew Chachere

By KAREN VELIE

The 24-year-old San Luis Obispo resident who allegedly killed a couple and their dog was drinking prior to the fatal accident, a prosecutor said during a court hearing on Wednesday.

Daniel Saligan Patricio, 24, was allegedly driving 60 mph in a 25 mph zone on Nov. 21 on Sacramento Drive when he lost control of his car on a curve. The car struck Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36. Their bodies, which were lying in heavy brush, were not found until a day after the crash.

Officers, who did not suspect the driver of alcohol impairment, had the car towed and wrote out a traffic collision report. They did not check Saligan Patricio for alcohol impairment.

After a three month investigation, SLO police officers arrested Saligan Patricio on Feb. 27 on two counts of felony vehicular manslaughter and booked him in the SLO County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.

Saligan Patricio’s attorney Ilan Funke-Bilu argued his client did not have the money to pay the bond.

The prosecutor asked the court to keep the bail at $200,000, noting that Saligan Patricio was reading texts before the crash and that he had been drinking earlier in the day.

SLO County Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen released Saligan Patricio on his own recognizance on Wednesday under the conditions that he wear an ankle monitor, not use or possess alcohol, be supervised by the probation department and submit to random drug and alcohol testing.

He is slated to return to court on March 22.


Loading...
Subjects:
Related:


2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

So many things I wonder:

1) is this guy the luckiest sob cause he’ll likely get away w this ? How can they prove he knew he hit ppl?

2) are the cops just inept here? Two humans, a dog, all at different heights hit the car in different places and no observation of blood, biological anything, dents that reflect this until over a day later they’re found under heavy brush?

3) do victims of cars that get thrown in the air fall *under* heavy brush?


No conspiracies here, not making any claims just looking to explore some ideas here. This story has gone a while with little or no developments.


Much love for the family and friends missing these poor victims.


4

The officers did not check for alcohol impairment? Fire them immediately.


4
﻿