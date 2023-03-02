SLO driver accused of drinking before hitting and killing couple

March 1, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The 24-year-old San Luis Obispo resident who allegedly killed a couple and their dog was drinking prior to the fatal accident, a prosecutor said during a court hearing on Wednesday.

Daniel Saligan Patricio, 24, was allegedly driving 60 mph in a 25 mph zone on Nov. 21 on Sacramento Drive when he lost control of his car on a curve. The car struck Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36. Their bodies, which were lying in heavy brush, were not found until a day after the crash.

Officers, who did not suspect the driver of alcohol impairment, had the car towed and wrote out a traffic collision report. They did not check Saligan Patricio for alcohol impairment.

After a three month investigation, SLO police officers arrested Saligan Patricio on Feb. 27 on two counts of felony vehicular manslaughter and booked him in the SLO County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.

Saligan Patricio’s attorney Ilan Funke-Bilu argued his client did not have the money to pay the bond.

The prosecutor asked the court to keep the bail at $200,000, noting that Saligan Patricio was reading texts before the crash and that he had been drinking earlier in the day.

SLO County Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen released Saligan Patricio on his own recognizance on Wednesday under the conditions that he wear an ankle monitor, not use or possess alcohol, be supervised by the probation department and submit to random drug and alcohol testing.

He is slated to return to court on March 22.

Loading...