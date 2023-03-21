Vehicle hits, injures pedestrian in San Luis Obispo

March 21, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A vehicle struck a pedestrian Monday evening at the intersection of Toro and Buchon streets in San Luis Obispo.

Shortly before 8 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle had struck a pedestrian near Mitchell Park. Emergency personnel transported the victim, who suffered moderate injuries, to a local hospital.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

