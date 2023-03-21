Vehicle hits, injures pedestrian in San Luis Obispo
March 21, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
A vehicle struck a pedestrian Monday evening at the intersection of Toro and Buchon streets in San Luis Obispo.
Shortly before 8 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle had struck a pedestrian near Mitchell Park. Emergency personnel transported the victim, who suffered moderate injuries, to a local hospital.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines