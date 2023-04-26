Arroyo Grande teacher accused of assaulting a student

April 26, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

An Arroyo Grande middle school teacher landed in jail after a 13-year-old student accused her of assault on Tuesday afternoon.

Sarah Watts, a 42-year-old teacher at Mesa Middle School, allegedly pulled a hairbrush out of the teen’s hand leaving visible injuries. A few minutes later, Watts reportedly began throwing papers at students causing a cut to the same teen’s temple.

San Luis Obispo County deputies arrested Watts on a charge of child abuse and booked her in SLO County Jail. She is no longer in custody.

Loading...