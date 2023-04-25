Fire destroys recreational vehicle in Santa Margarita, video

April 25, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A fire destroyed a recreation vehicle on Highway 58 in Santa Margarita on Monday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m., a man was driving his RV up the Cuesta Grade on Highway 101 when the vehicle began to overheat. Shortly after the man took a right onto Highway 58 in Santa Margarita, flames erupted in the driver’s compartment.



The driver grabbed a fire extinguisher and attempted to put the blaze out, but the flames spread.

Firefighters arrived and doused the blaze. The fire destroyed the RV.

Loading...