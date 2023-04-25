Fire destroys recreational vehicle in Santa Margarita, video
April 25, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
A fire destroyed a recreation vehicle on Highway 58 in Santa Margarita on Monday afternoon.
Shortly before 3 p.m., a man was driving his RV up the Cuesta Grade on Highway 101 when the vehicle began to overheat. Shortly after the man took a right onto Highway 58 in Santa Margarita, flames erupted in the driver’s compartment.
The driver grabbed a fire extinguisher and attempted to put the blaze out, but the flames spread.
Firefighters arrived and doused the blaze. The fire destroyed the RV.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines