Grover Beach’s new camping ordinance, homeless response

April 5, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

At its meeting on March 27, the Grover Beach City Council adopted an ordinance to regulate camping and vehicle habitation in an attempt to reduce homeless sleeping in their cars and camping in portions of the community.

The ordinance includes campground setbacks of 200-feet from residences on city-owned and school properties. In addition, the city council extended the setback in the El Camino Real open space area to 250 feet.

The city is also implementing fencing along Margarita Avenue and Charles Street and installing “no parking” signs along North 4th Street to limit access to the El Camino Real open space area.

“Addressing homelessness is an ongoing priority for the City, and we value the community’s engagement and involvement in the process,” said Mayor Karen Bright. “Adopting this ordinance is one of many tools the City is employing to implement change in our local and regional communities.”

In addition to supporting shelter spaces, the city has also engaged in several encampment cleanups to promote community health and safety. To enhance the city’s ability to preserve the cleanliness of public spaces, the council collaborated on camping limitations that are both enforceable and legally compliant.

In 2012, San Luis Obispo passed a no-parking in cars ordinance that did not include posting signs on all city streets. Attorneys Saro Rizzo and Stew Jenkins filed a lawsuit accusing the city of San Luis Obispo and its chief of police of discrimination, harassment and the criminalization of homeless people.

After losing in court and paying more than $400,000 in legal fees, the SLO City Council agreed to dismiss all tickets given to homeless residents for sleeping in their vehicles.

The Grover Beach ordinance requires the use of no-parking signs in some areas. Before the ordinance goes into effect on April 27, the Police Department will conduct targeted outreach and post signage in the newly affected areas.

