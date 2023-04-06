Nipomo man arrested for seeking teen boy for sex

April 5, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Maria police detectives arrested a 58-year-old Nipomo man on Tuesday who allegedly attempted to meet a 14-year-old boy in order to engage in sex acts.

Richard Cavazos arranged on social media to meet with a person who he thought was a 14-year-old boy, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Cavazos drove to meet the teen, but at about 7:50 p.m., detectives arrested him in a parking lot.

Officers booked Cavazos in Santa Barbara County Jail on felony charges related to arranging and meeting with a minor with the intent to engage in sexual acts.

Investigators believe there may be individuals Cavazos has victimized who have not reported the abuse to law enforcement. Officers are asking anyone who has information about the case or crimes involving Cavazos to call Detective Silver at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1346.

Loading...