Most of California out of drought, find reservoir levels
April 16, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
After three years of scarce rainfall, less then 9% of California remains in drought conditions, while reservoirs show remarkable recoveries.
In Nov. 2022, most of California was in moderate to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. But after pummeling rains, only 8.8% of the state is currently classified in moderate drought.
Current Central Coast and major state reservoir levels:
- Santa Margarita Lake at 100.9%, SLO County
- Lake Nacimiento at 94%, SLO and Monterey counties
- Lopez Lake at 100.5%, SLO County
- Whale Rock Reservoir at 100%, SLO County
- Cachuma Lake at 99%, Santa Barbara County
- Twitchell Reservoir 56%, Santa Barbara County
- Gibraltar Reservoir 100%, Santa Barbara County
- Jameson Reservoir 100%, Santa Barbara County
- San Antonio Lake at 67%, Monterey County
- Oroville Dam 88%, Butte County
- Trinity Lake at 38%, Trinity County
- Don Pedro Reservoir at 81%, Mariposa County
- Shasta Dam at 92%, Shasta County
- San Luis Reservoir at 99%, Merced County
