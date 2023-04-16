Most of California out of drought, find reservoir levels

April 16, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

After three years of scarce rainfall, less then 9% of California remains in drought conditions, while reservoirs show remarkable recoveries.

In Nov. 2022, most of California was in moderate to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. But after pummeling rains, only 8.8% of the state is currently classified in moderate drought.

Current Central Coast and major state reservoir levels:

Santa Margarita Lake at 100.9%, SLO County

Lake Nacimiento at 94%, SLO and Monterey counties

Lopez Lake at 100.5%, SLO County

Whale Rock Reservoir at 100%, SLO County

Cachuma Lake at 99%, Santa Barbara County

Twitchell Reservoir 56%, Santa Barbara County

Gibraltar Reservoir 100%, Santa Barbara County

Jameson Reservoir 100%, Santa Barbara County

San Antonio Lake at 67%, Monterey County

Oroville Dam 88%, Butte County

Trinity Lake at 38%, Trinity County

Don Pedro Reservoir at 81%, Mariposa County

Shasta Dam at 92%, Shasta County

San Luis Reservoir at 99%, Merced County

