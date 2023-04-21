Crash causes truck to roll over in SLO intersection

April 20, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A truck and an SUV collided at a San Luis Obispo intersection on Thursday, causing the truck to roll over and the driver to get stuck inside the vehicle.

A caller reported the crash at the intersection of Taft Street and California Boulevard in the morning. Firefighters extricated the driver from the Toyota truck that rolled over.

Police say it does not appear either driver sustained injuries.

Officers are investigating the crash. Neither drugs, nor alcohol are suspected as factors in the collision.

