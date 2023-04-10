San Simeon director resigns, blames whistleblowers

April 10, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

San Simeon Community Services Director Gwen Kellas resigned last week amid multiple ongoing investigations into conflicts of interest, while blaming local whistleblowers for her mounting legal issues.

Kellas resigned effective immediately on April 3 in a short but cutting letter of resignation. Appointed in 2017, Kellas wrote that being on the board means surviving a “toxic, harassing and demeaning” environment perpetuated by two critics. one who lives in the community and another who lives nearby.

After discovering conflicts of interest, whistleblowers Julie Tacker and Hank Krzciuk reported their concerns to multiple government agencies including the California Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC), the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office and state and federal grant providers. These reports led government officials to mount investigations, cancel grants, lodge fines and file civil charges.

For more than two years, the FPPC has had an open investigation into allegations of conflicts of interest related to Kellas voting on or discussing issues in which she has a personal financial stake.

In 2019, Kellas asked the FPPC is she could participate in discussions regarding the sewer plant property, which includes a pipe bridge that is located about 200 feet from her home. Public officials are often barred from voting on or discussing items located within 500 feet of their property.

“The facts indicate that you have a reasonably foreseeable and material financial interest in decisions related to the repair and maintenance, removal and restoration of the wastewater treatment plant site,” the FPPC said it its Aug. 28, 2019 response to Kellas. “You may not take part in these discussions.”

Even so, on March 14, while four board members wanted to delay the replacement of the bridge, Kellas argued to prioritize replacing the bridge.

Tacker than filed another FPPC complaint against Kellas for again allegedly violating conflict of interest laws. The FPPC looked into the latest complaint before officially adding it to its ongoing investigation on April 3, the day Kellas resigned.

The board is scheduled to discuss plans to replace Kellas at their April 11 board meeting. With approximately 185 voters, who are divided into five districts with about 45 voters each, district officials have voiced concerns with finding eligible candidates.

Loading...