Santa Barbara County man pleads to threatening school superintendent

April 5, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A Santa Barbara County man pled guilty on Tuesday to making a criminal threat against the superintendent of the Conejo Valley Unified School District.

Randell Earl Graham, 45, left two threatening voice mails at the district office on Oct. 13. In one message, Graham made a death threat against Superintendent Mark McLaughlin. The second message focused on other district officials.

Before Graham left the threatening message, a mother had complained at a school board meeting that her daughter had witnessed another student masturbating in class. At the time, a social media post accused McLaughlin of treating the incident as normal.

Graham pled guilty Tuesday to making a criminal threat that involved great bodily harm. During his sentencing on May 5, he is expected to receive two years probation, credit for time served, and release from jail.

Loading...