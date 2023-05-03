Arroyo Grande council votes to cut childcare program

May 3, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The Arroyo Grande City Council voted unanimously on April 24 to end its affordable childcare programs, after more than a dozen parents voiced their objections.

“This program was a huge lifeline for my kids and my family,” said Stacy Hall. “Please continue to keep this valuable program open and running. We’re going to put our kids first and do the right things for our kid.”

Since the 90s, the city has offered after school care, summer camps and preschool classes. There are currently 40 children enrolled in the program held at the Mark M. Millis Community Center.

However, the building is in need of repairs, which are expected to cost nearly $6 million. In addition, the child care programs are running at a loss of approximately $80,000 a year.

“We’ve been talking about these issues for years and years and years and years,” Mayor Caren Ray Russom said during the meeting. “It breaks my heart, but I don’t see a path forward.”

After the council voted 5-0 to end the program, it directed city staff to provide families with a list of childcare providers.

Loading...