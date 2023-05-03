Housing growth surges in SLO and Santa Barbara counties

May 3, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties saw an uptick in their housing market in 2022, according to a state demographic report released Monday. Developers in densely populated urban areas built the highest number of new residential units last year.

Noting the largest increase in new housing since 2008, California added 123,350 residential units. New housing constructed in 2022 includes 20,683 accessory dwelling units, 51,787 multi-family units, 63,423 single family homes and 1,473 mobile homes.

California reported an .08% gain in housing units in 2022.

Experiencing a gain of 0.8%, San Luis Obispo County had the highest per-capita housing growth on the Central Coast, followed by Santa Barbara County at 0.7% and Monterey County at .06%.

From Jan. 1, 2022 through Jan. 1, 2023, SLO County gained 947 new housing units, with the largest growth in the City of San Luis Obispo.

New housing units in San Luis Obispo County:

Arroyo Grande – 17

Atascadero – 137

Grover Beach – 10

Morro Bay – 4

Paso Robles – 49

Pismo Beach – 15

San Luis Obispo – 587

From Jan. 1, 2022 through Jan. 1, 2023, Santa Barbara County gained 1,123 new housing units, with the largest growth in Santa Maria.

New housing units in Santa Barbara County:

Buellton – 2

Carpenteria – 9

Goleta – 204

Guadalupe – 45

Lompoc – 20

Santa Barbara – 132

Santa Maria – 381

Solvang – 24

