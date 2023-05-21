Attempted murder suspect captured in Arroyo Grande

May 21, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

State fugitive hunters captured an attempted murder suspect in Arroyo Grande on Friday.

On May 6, a caller reported a stabbing in the 200 block of East Tunnell Road in Santa Maria. Officers arrived to find a victim who had sustained multiple stab wounds during an altercation.

Investigators identified 35-year-old Eddie Ray Dominguez as a suspect and garnered a warrant for his arrest.

At about noon on Friday, the California Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Team located and arrested Dominguez in the Arroyo Grande area.

