Attempted murder suspect captured in Arroyo Grande
May 21, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
State fugitive hunters captured an attempted murder suspect in Arroyo Grande on Friday.
On May 6, a caller reported a stabbing in the 200 block of East Tunnell Road in Santa Maria. Officers arrived to find a victim who had sustained multiple stab wounds during an altercation.
Investigators identified 35-year-old Eddie Ray Dominguez as a suspect and garnered a warrant for his arrest.
At about noon on Friday, the California Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Team located and arrested Dominguez in the Arroyo Grande area.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines