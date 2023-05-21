Front Page  »  

Attempted murder suspect captured in Arroyo Grande

May 21, 2023

Eddie Ray Dominguez

By KAREN VELIE

State fugitive hunters captured an attempted murder suspect in Arroyo Grande on Friday.

On May 6, a caller reported a stabbing in the 200 block of East Tunnell Road in Santa Maria. Officers arrived to find a victim who had sustained multiple stab wounds during an altercation.

Investigators identified 35-year-old Eddie Ray Dominguez as a suspect and garnered a warrant for his arrest.

At about noon on Friday, the California Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Team located and arrested Dominguez in the Arroyo Grande area.


