Magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck near Eureka

May 21, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck 94 miles from Eurika on Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake hit off the Northern California coast shortly before noon. The earthquake occurred 10 miles below the earth’s surface.

Based on low population numbers and the location of the quake, there does not appear to risk of landslides or liquefaction. In addition, a tusnami is not expected, according to the USGS.

