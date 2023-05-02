BMW crosses Highway 101, crashes into truck on Cuesta Grade

May 2, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A black BMW sedan crashed into a box truck on Tuesday morning on Highway 101 on the Cuesta grade, injuring two people and slowing traffic.

Shortly before 9 a.m., the BMW was headed southbound on the grade near TV Tower Road when the car veered into the northbound lane hitting a box truck that was traveling at approximately 50 mph, according to the CHP. Both vehicle sustained major damage in the head-on collision.

Responders transported two people to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. CalCoastNews will provide further details as they become available.

