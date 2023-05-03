Motorcyclist crashes into mail truck in Santa Barbara County, dies

May 3, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a U.S. Postal Service vehicle on Tuesday in the Hope Ranch area outside the city of Santa Barbara.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a caller reported the collision in the 4200 block of Marina Drive. Responders located a male motorcyclist and pronounced him dead at the scene of the crash, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

It is unclear what caused the collision. The postal truck driver emerged from the crash uninjured.

Authorities closed Marina Drive as they investigated the fatal crash.

