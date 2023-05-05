Deputies arrest Santa Maria man for selling heroin in SLO County
May 5, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Santa Maria man for allegedly selling heroin in SLO County and for possessing a pair of guns, one of which was reported stolen out of Nipomo.
At about 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the SLO County Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit served a warrant in the 600 block of Agnes Avenue in Santa Maria. Detectives had information that a resident of the home, 26-year-old Michael Santiago, was suspected of selling narcotics in SLO County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Detectives searched the home and an associated vehicle. They found a 9 mm handgun, along with a .22 caliber rifle that had been reported stolen out of Nipomo. Detectives also located a large quantity of heroin.
In all, investigators discovered more than 166 grams of heroin. The estimated street value of the heroin, if sold by the gram, is about $10,000-$13,000, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff’s officials will recommend the district attorney’s office file charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines