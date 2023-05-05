Deputies arrest Santa Maria man for selling heroin in SLO County

May 5, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Santa Maria man for allegedly selling heroin in SLO County and for possessing a pair of guns, one of which was reported stolen out of Nipomo.

At about 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the SLO County Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit served a warrant in the 600 block of Agnes Avenue in Santa Maria. Detectives had information that a resident of the home, 26-year-old Michael Santiago, was suspected of selling narcotics in SLO County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives searched the home and an associated vehicle. They found a 9 mm handgun, along with a .22 caliber rifle that had been reported stolen out of Nipomo. Detectives also located a large quantity of heroin.

In all, investigators discovered more than 166 grams of heroin. The estimated street value of the heroin, if sold by the gram, is about $10,000-$13,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s officials will recommend the district attorney’s office file charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm.

