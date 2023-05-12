Paso Robles man who carried out crime spree convicted of robbery, carjacking

May 12, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A repeat offender who carried out a multi-day crime spree in Paso Robles, which included an armed robbery and a carjacking, faces life in prison after a jury convicted him of numerous charges on Thursday.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2021, Richard Quntan Garcia demanded money from a 15-year-old employee of the Carl’s Jr. on Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles while pointing a handgun about six inches from the teen’s face, according to the SLO County District Attorney’s Office. Another employee called 911, and Garcia fled the restaurant without any money.

Three hours later, Garcia walked into the Chevron gas station Ramada Drive. Armed with a handgun, Garcia demanded money from the gas station employee. Garcia fired a gunshot over the worker’s shoulder that struck the ceiling. The employee emptied out the cash register before Garcia fled in a dark BMW sedan.

An hour later, Paso Robles officers attempted to stop a dark gray BMW. However, the driver fled and officers chased him along rural Lake Nacimiento Drive. The chase ended near Lake Nacimiento Resort, where Garcia fled by foot.

Three days later, Garcia carjacked a woman outside an apartment complex on Creston Road in Paso Robles. About three and a half hours later, officers located the car but not Garcia.

The following day, officers spotted Garcia in the area of the carjacking. After a half-mile foot pursuit, officers arrested Garcia, who had methamphetamine in his pocket.

A San Luis Obispo County jury convicted Garcia of robbery, attempted robbery, carjacking and reckless evasion of a peace officer on Thursday. Jurors also found that Garcia fired a handgun during the robbery and displayed a handgun during the attempted robbery.

Additionally, the jury convicted Garcia of three misdemeanor counts of resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer and one misdemeanor count of possession of methamphetamine.

In a separate hearing, Judge Timothy Covello determined that Garcia has prior convictions for assault with a firearm for the benefit of a criminal street gang and assault with a firearm. Both convictions count as strikes under California’s Three Strikes Law.

Garcia, 31, faces a maximum prison sentence of 82 years to life in prison, plus 51 years. His sentencing is scheduled for June 20.

“There is no place for violent crime in our community. The District Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will use every tool available to hold violent criminals accountable,” Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth said in a statement. “While thankful that no one suffered physical injury during this crime spree, we acknowledge the significant trauma experienced by the robbery and carjacking victims.”

