Fire burns tractors and trailers in Santa Maria

May 16, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire scorched six tractors and trailers in an agricultural area around the eastern city limit of Santa Maria early Tuesday morning.

A caller reported the blaze burning at a lot east of Highway 101 by Stowell Road shortly before 1 a.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Agricultural equipment was being stored at the lot, and the flames engulfed six tractors and the attached trailers.

Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze. There were no reports of any injuries.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

Loading...