Firefighters rescue driver trapped in car in Cambria

May 14, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Firefighters rescued a Cambria resident on Friday afternoon who was trapped in a car about 10 feet down an embankment.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a caller reported a car had driven off a driveway and down an embankment. Firefighters arrived to find the resident had driven off the edge of the driveway and landed on the side of a hill.

In order to avoid a spinal injury, firefighters secured the patient in the vehicle and then carefully carried the patient out of the car. Crews simultaneously worked to stabilize the vehicle.

Responders transported the resident to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

