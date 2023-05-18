Men kidnap and rob family in Paso Robles

May 18, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

One man is in jail and another is on the run following a home invasion robbery in Paso Robles on Monday evening.

Shortly after 8 p.m., a caller reported that two men forced a family at gunpoint into an apartment at the Dry Creek Apartment complex. The men then robbed the family members.

Police raced to the scene, but both suspects had fled prior to their arrival.

Shortly afterwards, 19-year-old Angel Chavez, attempted to use one of the victim’s credit cards at Walmart, according to surveillance footage.

During their investigation, officers identified two suspects: Chavez and 33-year-old Leonel Herrejon Sanchez, both of Paso Robles.

On Wednesday, a patrol officer spotted Chavez near the intersection of 28th and Park streets. The officer arrested Chavez and then booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail and booked on charges of robbery, kidnapping, burglary and conspiracy.

Investigators are still looking for Sanchez, who is considered armed and dangerous. They are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

Loading...