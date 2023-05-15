Rattlesnake bites woman on Santa Barbara County trail

May 15, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A helicopter airlifted a female hiker to the hospital after a rattlesnake bit her while she was walking her dog on a Santa Barbara County trail Saturday morning. [KCOY]

The rattlesnake bit the 26-year-old woman on the Romero Canyon Trail in Montecito. The woman was 1.5 miles into the hike when the snake attacked her.

Crews arrived and rendered aid to the woman. She was then hoisted into the helicopter and flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital at about 10:15 a.m.

Montecito fire crews hiked the woman’s dog down the trail. On the descent, they spotted a bear on an adjacent trail.

Fire crews temporarily turned the dog over to Santa Barbara County Animal Services. Animal services personnel later reunited the dog with its owner.

