Reparations insult California’s native Americans

May 13, 2023

OPINION by JAMES R. HENRY

California has not yet acknowledged tribes that have applied for state and federal recognition. So reparations? Hahaha, I doubt it.

Hearst Castle, Camp Roberts and Fort Hunter Liggett all sit on Salinan Tribe land. One hundred years ago, Hearst was allowed to remove Salinan families by whatever means.

Many natives were charged with crimes such as consuming alcohol or consorting with a white woman. They were forced to work on white owned farms and ranches “until their handler felt they had served their punishment.” Often those terms really meant until they died.

California never ratified the treaties with many tribes because white industrialists used their influence to gain control of valuable land. Now those lands are so valuable the state doesn’t even want to touch those issues. It’s even more complicated when federal entities occupy the land.

It gets even better. There are tribes like the Chumash that interface with the government far outside their tribal boundaries. They approve development on sensitive lands and confuse the issue of which tribe existed in a specific area.

To outsiders it’s like, “We already have approval from the Indians, why do we need more?” This allows developers to shop for apathetic approval.

Anyhow, it’s the time of year when kids take field trips to missions. The lies are perpetuated, and another generation grows ignorant.

James R. Henry is a Salinan American Indian and Creston resident who finds it insulting how once again Native Americans are being ignored or at least not being given equal consideration.


Yes people in the past did bad things! Bad things to all humans all humans have been abused though out history the strong have exploited the weaker.

In my opinion we need to keep talking and try to fix powerful people being able to tak advantage over the not so powerful.

But when we say any group of people owe any other group a debt for something others did will only divide us more!

I think we need to pass laws and make the playing field level for all. We can not legislate racism away but we can educate and move forward and the good people will hopefully prevail. This attitude of them against us will only keep us divided and only the powerful few will run the show! Love one another and respect each and every person that will right all wrongs eventually. Just one persons opinion!


The Government doesn’t talk about that as it doesn’t keep the race card going as well as the other so they don’t benefit as much


Newsome’s reparations are morally-insane because they are putting a fixed price on human life.


Human life is priceless.


In my view as a person that is 16% Native American, Newsome’s reparations are a ludicrous insult to all human beings.


