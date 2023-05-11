SLO awards $150,000 to nonprofits to fight homelessness

May 11, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo recently awarded $150,000 to 19 nonprofits including programs that focus on homelessness and transitional housing.

The city provides financial support through grants to non-profit organizations in San Luis Obispo and in neighboring communities. The city budgeted $150,000 this year to help support service providers with a focus on preventing and addressing homelessness in San Luis Obispo.

Non-profits awarded grants include:

$8,400 for affordable housing production at the Waterman Village through Smart Share Housing Solutions.

$10,000 for rapid re-housing and homeless prevention assistance through 5-Cities Homeless Coalition.

$10,000 for homeless prevention work provided by Community Action Partnership of SLO County (CAPSLO).

$10,000 for Meals that Connect through the Senior Nutrition Program.

$15,000 for 2024 Youth Empowerment Program provided by City Farm.

$20,000 for hot showers to those experiencing homelessness provided by Shower the People.

