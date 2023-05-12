SLO police searching for fishing reel thieves, video

May 12, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police officers are searching for a pair of thieves who allegedly stole more than $1,400 worth of fishing reels from Dick’s Sporting Goods last month.

On April 25, the men first cased the Dick’s Sporting Goods located on Los Osos Valley Road before stealing the items. The San Luis Obispo Police Department released video footage of two men walking inside Dick’s and surveying fishing equipment.

Investigators request that anyone who can identify the suspects in the surveillance footage call Officer Bravo at (805) 594-8081.

