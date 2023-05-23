SUV catches on fire on Cuesta Grade

May 22, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A vehicle fire on the Cuesta Grade Sunday night engulfed much of an SUV in flames before firefighters extinguished it.

Shortly after 10 p.m., a caller reported a Ford SUV on fire on northbound Highway 101, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. Cal Fire personnel and San Luis Obispo firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze.

No one suffered injuries as a result of the fire. It is unclear what caused the vehicle to ignite.

Loading...