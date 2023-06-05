Armed Santa Maria man smashes window, attacks resident

June 5, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Maria officers arrested a man on Sunday who allegedly smashed the window of a home and assaulted a person before fleeing and engaging in a standoff with police.

At about 5 p.m., a caller reported a disturbance and possible vandalism in the 700 block of South Pine Street. Officers determined a man armed with a knife had broken a window into a home and physically assaulted a resident, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Samuel Angel Santiago Francisco, was also believed to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

When officers arrived at the scene, Francisco fled by foot and attempted to enter another apartment. Shortly afterwards, officers located Francisco at an adjacent apartment complex.

Francisco then armed himself with a shovel and threatened officers. Police tried to deescalate the situation and negotiate with Francisco, but the suspect refused to comply.

Eventually, officers fired a less-than-lethal 40 mm foam round at Francisco. Police then took him into custody.

Officers booked Francisco in Santa Barbara County Jail on various felony and misdemeanor charges.

