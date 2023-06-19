Driver hits and injures boy in Paso Robles

June 19, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A driver struck and injured an 8-year-old boy who was reportedly crossing a street with a scooter Sunday evening in Paso Robles.

The driver was traveling westbound on Cedarwood Drive at about 6:15 p.m. The person’s vehicle collided with the boy at the intersection of Cedarwood and Teak drives, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the boy, who suffered moderate injuries. Responders transported the 8-year-old to a local hospital.

A preliminary investigation of the incident suggests the boy had been riding a self-propelled scooter. Prior to crossing the street, the boy may not have looked for approaching vehicles. The driver was only traveling about 10 to 15 mph, but was unable to avoid the collision, police say.

Officers are continuing to investigate the collision. Investigators request that anyone who has information about the incident call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

