Mid-State Fair offering free carnival rides on opening day
June 7, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
The California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles is offering free carnival rides on opening day, July 19. The promotion does not include fair admission.
On July 19, fair gates open at 4 p.m. and close at midnight.
The fair runs runs July 19 through July 30. Aside from opening night, guests can purchase single-ride tickets or unlimited-ride wristbands for $35.
“We are pleased to bring back this great deal for all fairgoers. It’s a fun way to welcome the community back on our grounds,” said California Mid-State Fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez.
