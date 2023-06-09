Paso Robles police investigating antisemitic, anti-LGBTQ literature

June 9, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Paso Robles police officers are investigating literature found in bags this week that the city says is antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ.

On Wednesday, a citizen reported small plastic bags containing offensive literature were left at multiple locations in the River Oaks neighborhood, according to the city of Paso Robles. Officials believe an individual or individuals intentionally distributed the material during the overnight hours on Tuesday.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about this incident or other instances of hate speech or discrimination call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464 or SLO Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

Officials stated in the news release that the city condemns the distribution of the “hateful” material.

“The city firmly believes in fostering an inclusive and accepting community where every individual can live without fear or prejudice,” City Manager Ty Lewis said a statement. “The dissemination of this material undermines the fundamental principles of equality that are the bedrock of a just and harmonious society.”

Paso Robles is dedicated to promoting inclusivity, celebrating diversity, and opposing discrimination in all its forms, city officials said. The city encourages all community members, businesses and organizations to condemn these hateful acts and work together to ensure Paso Robles residents remains safe, welcoming and respectful to all.

