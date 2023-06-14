Person injured in Nipomo house fire
June 14, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A fire broke out at a house in Nipomo Tuesday evening, resulting in one person suffering burns.
A caller reported the blaze shortly after 5 p.m. at a home near the 300 block of W. Tefft Street, according to Cal Fire. One person suffered moderate burn injuries. Responders transported the patient to the hospital in stable condition.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
