Vehicles slam into cows on Highway 46
June 7, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck, crashed into cows that were reportedly running across Highway 46 near the Cholame “Y” on Tuesday night.
Shortly after 9 p.m., a caller reported a white Toyota RAV4 hit a cow on eastbound Highway 46 near the Highway 41 interchange. A brown Chevrolet Tahoe later struck a cow, according to the CHP.
Additionally, two cows became trapped underneath the semi-truck. The truck needed to be lifted up so the cows could be pulled out.
Likewise, the fuel tank of the semi-truck ruptured, spilling five gallons of diesel on the highway.
Authorities temporarily closed part of eastbound Highway 46 in the area. All lanes of traffic reopened by 11:30 p.m.
