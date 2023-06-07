Who will benefit from Morro Bay wind energy job creation?

June 7, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A proposed wind energy project in Morro Bay will create 24,000 jobs during construction, primarily for people who do not live on the Central Coast, according to a new report by two professors at Cal Poly’s Orfalea College of Business.

California plans to rely on offshore wind energy to achieve its renewable energy goals. The off-shore wind farms are projected to generate 2,000 to 5,000 megawatts of energy by 2030 and 25,000 megawatts by 2045.

Cyrus Ramezani and Mahdi Rastad’s 86-page report details the economic impacts of the Morro Bay wind energy projects and identifies the types of jobs that will be created.

Last year, the federal government auctioned off three offshore wind energy sites located between 20 and 30 miles off the coast near Morro Bay. While the components will be manufactured out of area, multiple agencies are working to identify the best ports to assemble the parts, which may or may not be done on the Central Coast.

Of the 24,000 jobs that are anticipated during the six-year construction and assembly phase, the report estimates 50% will be local with some support facilities on the Central Coast. However, if the assembly work is primarily completed in the Los Angeles area, those numbers would drop.

In addition, the local jobs will primarily be filled with workers who currently do not live in San Luis Obispo or Santa Barbara counties, according to the report.

“The California labor market is only capable to partially meet the demand for specialized workers created by commercial scale floating offshore wind projects,” according to the report. “Absent robust and comprehensive educational and skill training programs, California’s floating offshore wind industry will have to import trained labor from other states, while simultaneously investing in the developing of a local workforce.”

During the projected 25 years of operations, the Morro Bay floating offshore wind industry is expected to generate approximately 600 jobs, with 480 in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, according to the report.

The report does not discuss the number of jobs the county will lose in the fishing and hospitality industries.

The report notes the future of the county’s current energy producer, the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant, is uncertain and a closure could affect hundreds of high-paying jobs in the county. While a shutdown would likely have a significant impact on the local economy, Ramezani said the Central Coast wind energy projects represent a potential bountiful job replacement, right around the time Diablo could potentially shutter.

