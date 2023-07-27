Arroyo Grande appoints Bill Robeson interim city manager

July 27, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Arroyo Grande Assistant City Manager Bill Robeson will next week, on an interim basis, take over the job as the city’s top executive.

Current City Manager Whitney McDonald is leaving Arroyo Grande to become the assistant city manager of San Luis Obispo. In the aftermath of her announcement, on Tuesday, the Arroyo Grande City Council appointed Robeson as interim city manager.

“The city is grateful for Ms. McDonalds’s commitment, leadership and contributions to our community, as well as her impact on city staff and developing the city into an inclusive work culture,” the city of Arroyo Grande said in a statement. “We wish her and her family the very best.”

Robeson, who also currently serves as Arroyo Grande’s public works director, will assume the role of interim city manager on Aug. 1. Robeson has nearly 30 years of public service experience, including 23 years with San Luis Obispo County, where he served as Deputy Director of the Planning and Building Department.

The city of Arroyo Grande appointed Robeson as assistant city manager in Sept. 2020.

