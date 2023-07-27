Mesick steps in as Paul Flores’ attorney

July 27, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo based attorney Harold Mesick is planning to represent Paul Flores during an upcoming restitution hearing, contingent on the man convicted of murdering a Cal Poly coed agreeing to waive a conflict of interest.

In Oct. 2022, a Monterey County jury found Paul Flores guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Kristin Smart in 1996. A second jury determined Ruben Flores, his father, was not guilty of helping to dispose of Smart’s body.

During the 2022 trial, Mesick represented Ruben Flores. At a hearing on Skype in August, the court will ask Paul Flores if he waives a possible conflict of interest related to Mesick representing his father.

Mesick is planning to represent Paul Flores at his restitution hearing, where the court will determined how much the defendant must pay to compensate Smart’s family. Even though Paul Flores has no assets, approximately 50% of any prison commissary funds will be used for restitution.

Attorney Robert Sanger filed a notice of appeal in April, before stepping down as Paul Flores’ attorney of record. The state then appointed attorney Solomon Wollack to represent Flores in the appeal process.

