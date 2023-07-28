Charges filed against three suspects in rural Arroyo Grande fatal shooting

July 28, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Prosecutors have filed charges against three men over the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man in the Lopez Lake area of rural Arroyo Grande late last year.

On Nov. 4, 2022, a group of people transported Alexander Montero Pille to Arroyo Grande Community Hospital with a gunshot wound. Pille, who was a resident of Arroyo Grande, died at the hospital.

The witnesses described a road rage incident on Los Berros Road near Quailwood Lane during which a physical fight ensued between the occupants of two vehicles. One of the occupants then shot Pille.

But during their investigation, detectives determined the witnesses had fabricated the road rage story. The suspects involved in the deadly shooting had transported Pille to the hospital, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

In February, the sheriff’s office announced deputies had arrested one of the suspects and booked him in the SLO County Jail.

Then on Thursday, sheriff’s officials announced the SLO County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Daniel Jacobo, 22, of Oceano, who was already in custody stemming from an unrelated case associated with a drive-by shooting. Jacobo has now been charged with involuntary manslaughter, using a firearm in commission of a felony and making a false crime report.

Authorities are charging two other men for being accessories to the crime and filing a false crime report.

Alexis Tapiapille, 21, of Oceano is out of jail amid an unrelated case and is awaiting arraignment on the accessory and false crime report charges. Marc Anthony Ramos Perez, 21, of Mexico, is not in custody and remains outstanding.

