Child suffers head injury in July 4th dirt bike crash in Templeton

July 5, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A 10-year-old child suffered a head injury and likely broke a bone in a dirt bike collision in Templeton on Tuesday. [Tribune]

The child was riding a dirt bike on private property on South Main Street. A 15-year-old child was also riding a dirt bike there. At about 4:20 p.m., the two dirt bikes collided.

An ambulance transported the 10-year-old to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo. The 15-year-old appeared to emerge from the collision uninjured.

Both riders were wearing helmets at the time of the cash, according to the CHP.

