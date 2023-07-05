Missing Guadalupe woman found dead in San Diego

July 5, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A security guard on Tuesday found a missing Guadalupe woman deceased in car parked in San Diego close to the United States-Mexico border crossing. [NBC San Diego]

The security guard noticed the woman’s body while making rounds at a plaza near the Las Americas Premium Outlets, a mall close to the San Ysidro Port of Entry. Officers found the woman with blunt-force trauma to her upper body. San Diego police say the death is a suspicious, and they are investigating it as a homicide.

Police describe the victim as a 32-year-old Hispanic woman. Investigators have confirmed her identity, but have yet to disclose her name.

The woman was reported missing out of Guadalupe on Sunday. The San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death with assistance from the Guadalupe Police Department and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

A missing person notice circulating online states Leyva Elizabeth Oregel, 33, has been missing from Guadalupe since Saturday. It is unclear if Oregel is the woman found deceased in San Diego.

Oregel left her home on Saturday with her ex-husband German Armando Luna in a new model black Jeep Cherokee. Oregel and Luna were headed to Paso Robles to clean offices there, according to the missing person notice.

The ex-husband and wife had been having problems, and Luna was allegedly known to threaten Oregel. The pair have two daughters.

While neither person has answered their cell phones, Oregel’s phone was tracked to Madera on Sunday morning.

Oregel’s family is high concerned for her safety and wellbeing, the notice states.

