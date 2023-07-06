Fireworks reportedly cause Fourth of July fire in Paso Robles

July 5, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Investigators are trying to determine who set off fireworks that are suspected to have caused an open space fire in Paso Robles on the Fourth of July.

Shortly after 9 p.m., a caller reported the fire burning near 303 Dayna Court. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found an approximately quarter-acre blaze burning in open space between Highway 46 and the neighborhood along Kelck Road, according to a city of Paso Robles news release.

At 11:11 p.m., firefighters achieved full control of the blaze. The fire burned a total of .69 acres.

Eyewitnesses reported illegal fireworks being launched in the area before the start of the fire. Paso Robles police offices are conducting an investigation into the alleged fireworks use.

