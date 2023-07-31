Fire near Creston has burned 100 acres, 60% contained

July 31, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The woodland fire that broke out Sunday along Highway 58 southeast of Creston has burned 100 acres and is 60% contained, as of Monday morning.

Shortly before noon, a caller reported the blaze burning near the intersection of Highway 58 and Shell Creek Road, according to Cal Fire. After about three hours, the fire had burned 80 acres.

The blaze was burning in grass and moving into brush, fire officials said Sunday afternoon. The fire burned about 10 acres overnight. No structures are currently threatened.

Authorities closed Highway 58 from Shell Creek Road to La Panza Road on Sunday afternoon. Officials fully reopened the roadway at about 8 p.m., according to Caltrans.

Cal Fire personnel are investigating the cause of the blaze.

