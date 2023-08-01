Partners accuse SLO developer of fraud, breach of contract

July 31, 2023

Editor’s note: This is the first in a two-part series regarding allegations of fraud and breach of contract against high-profile developer Hamish Marshall.

By KAREN VELIE

In a pair of lawsuits filed earlier this year, partners of Hamish Marshall level allegations of financial misconduct against the San Luis Obispo-based developer.

This is not the first time a partner has accused Marshall of financial wrongdoing. In 2020, developer Taylor Judkins filed a suit accusing Marshall of misappropriating more than $3 million from a project.

In the latest two lawsuits, one of the plaintiffs is Marshall’s longtime partner Alex Pananides, who has been in a romantic relationship with Hamish’s mother-in-law for many years.

Marshall and Rodney Cegelski are co-owners of SLO Brew Rock, SLO Brew Lofts, Rod and Hammer’s SLO Stills, and The Carissa. In addition, they both have ownership stakes in Quiky Car Wash, along with Pananides and Patrick Smith, both of Santa Barbara.

In a pair of lawsuits filed earlier this year, Pananides and Smith accuse Marshall and Cegelski of breach of contract, negligence, misrepresentation and fraud regarding their involvement in Hotel Cerro and a chain of car washes.

Marshall and Cegelski serve as managing partners of Quiky Car Wash, which operates two locations in SLO and one in Atascadero.

In February, Marshall and Cegelski informed their partners of a plan to sell Quicky Car Wash. Even though Pananides and Smith did not agree, Marshall and Cegelski planned to move forward with the sale.

However, their operating agreement bars the partners from selling substantially all assets of the company without unanimous consent of the members, according to a lawsuit Pananides and Smith filed against Marshall and Cegelski on March 13.

According to the lawsuit, Marshall and Cegelski are planning to sell Rod & Hammer LLC and all its assets to Sun Day. A sale that is allegedly conditioned on the transfer of Quiky Car Wash to Sun Day.

The lawsuit accuses Marshall and Cegelski of working to benefit their own financial interests and not those of Quiky Car Wash.

“The wrongful acts complained of herein show multiple breaches by the managing member defendants of their fiduciary duties of loyalty, good faith and fair dealing,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit asks the court for injunctive relief, compensatory damages and court and legal costs.

