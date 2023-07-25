Grover Beach police searching for missing man
July 24, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
The Grover Beach Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man.
Police say Manuel Olivio was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Atlantic City Avenue. The police department is circulating a photo of Olivio.
Officials request that anyone who sees Olivio call (805) 473-4511.
