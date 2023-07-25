Victim stabbed in Grover Beach, suspect arrested
July 25, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
One person is in the hospital and another is in jail following a stabbing early Tuesday morning in Grover Beach.
Shortly after 3 a.m., a 911 caller reported a stabbing in the 500 block of W. Grand Avenue. A male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.
Officers arrested a male suspect, whose identity police have yet to release. Charges against the suspect are pending further investigation.
Investigators ask that anyone who has information about the stabbing call (805) 473-4511.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines