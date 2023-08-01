Scam leads Ravine Waterpark to stop selling tickets online

July 31, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The Ravine Waterpark in Paso Robles has stopped selling daily passes online because of an “exceptionally large amount of fraud.” Admission tickets are still available at the park.

“Please be aware there is a scam going on and we wanted to warn you,” park staff posted on Facebook. “Someone is posting on Facebook and offering a giveaway of free waterpark tickets if you repost for them. This is a scam and these tickets will not be honored when you come to the park.”

The fraud has been ongoing for about a month. Park staff has informed local and federal law enforcement.

