Paso Robles police arrest alleged repeat Lowe’s thief

July 25, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Police officers last week arrested a man who allegedly stole items from the Paso Robles Lowe’s store twice in less than three weeks.

On June 30, Kody Lee Samuels 36, of Santa Maria allegedly stole a log splitter after cutting the table that secured it in the Lowe’s store located at 2445 Golden Hill Road. Then on the morning of July 17, Samuels returned to the store and attempted to cut a cable that held several generators together, presumably to steal the generators, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Samuels hid numerous pieces of merchandise in his clothing, left the store and fled by foot. After a caller alerted police, patrol officers located the suspect nearby and arrested him without incident.

Authorities booked Samuels in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of grand theft, burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen or fictitious checks and possession of a stun gun by a prohibited person. Samuels is not currently listed as being in custody, according to the county sheriff’s office website.

Paso Robles police are continuing to investigate the thefts. Investigators request that anyone who has information about the case call the police department at (805) 237-6464 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

