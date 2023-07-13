Front Page  »  

SLO County approves spending $13.4 million to help 200 people find housing

July 13, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County detailed plans to spend $13.4 million dollars in state grant funding to help reduce encampments in a flood and fire danger zone near the segment of the Bob Jones Bike Trail parallel to South Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo. The Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 on Tuesday to award the funds to the City of San Luis Obispo.

Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced plans to provide SLO County with $13.4 million “to serve 200 people from an encampment in a flood and fire danger zone.” The goal is to move the people out of the encampment and into housing.

SLO County plans to work with four key partners to launch a multi-phase project which will include construction and operation of 34 interim shelter beds and 46 supportive housing beds.

Project Partners:

• City of San Luis Obispo – Provide coordination and leadership for targeted outreach to encampment residents, including support from the Fire Department’s Mobile Crisis Unit and Law Enforcement’s Community Action Team.
• DignityMoves – A San Francisco- based developer that specializes in addressing unsheltered homelessness using rapid-build housing solutions and will lead the development of the DSS South Higuera Lot using modular construction.
• Good Samaritan Shelter – A Santa Maria-based organization with more than 25 years experience, will assist with street outreach and housing navigation to encampment residents and provide day-to-day operations and case management services for the Welcome Home Village.
• LifeArk Modular System – The affordable modular housing system product that will be used to build 80 housing units quickly and safely at the County Owned DSS South Higuera Lot.
• County of San Luis Obispo – Provide oversight and monitor progress through monthly meeting and performance outcomes tracking; Provide service access to referrals received from Good Samaritan Shelter and City of San Luis Obispo.


That equates to $65,000 per person. This is an obscene amount of money. How will the recipients be selected? What will be the “overhead” a.located to each “project partners”?


2

You need to checkout what some call a suitcase home where it comes in a grate and fols out to make a small living space They use them overseas a lot. But probably won’t pass the strict housing rules here which is a shame


-4
﻿