Bomb threat causes evacuation of Nipomo’s New Tech High

August 24, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A reported bomb threat led to the evacuation of New Tech High School in Nipomo Thursday morning. [KSBY]

Officials received a report of the bomb threat at about 10:15 a.m., according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities evacuated the campus, and sheriff’s deputies and K-9s searched the high school.

Crews did not find any evidence of a bomb. Investigators determined the bomb threat was not credible and that it did not originate from any New Tech students.

The Lucia Mar Unified School District then announced New Tech students would be returning to their classes.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...