Sex offender arrested for grabbing girl’s butt in SLO

August 25, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a convicted child molester who allegedly followed a 14-year-old girl into a downtown SLO business last week and grabbed her buttocks.

At about 11 a.m. on Aug. 19, Jonathan Davis, 48, followed the teen into a store in the 800 block of Higuera Street. Davis grabbed her buttocks and attempted to pick her up, the girl told police.

The victim and a sibling of hers, who was nearby, yelled for their mother. Davis then walked away but remained in the store. The mother confronted Davis about inappropriately touching her child and instructed him to stay inside the business while she called 911, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Officers arrived and arrested Davis on charges of felony annoying or molesting a child under 18, felony second or more offense of annoying or molesting a child under 18, misdemeanor assault and battery, misdemeanor lewd or lascivious act on a child under 14 and a five-year enhancement for a prior conviction of a serious or violent felony.

Davis was previously convicted in both 2007 and 2019 of annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18. He is a registered sex offender.

Authorities booked Davis in San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he currently remains with his bail set at $150,000.

