Bruce Gibson says one thing in SLO, another in Sacramento

August 22, 2023

OPINION by BRUCE JONES

We have a San Luis Obispo County supervisor who votes one way in SLO County and presents himself the opposite way in Sacramento.

On Feb. 7, the SLO County Board of Supervisors approved their state legislative/regulatory platform. This platform was approved unanimously by all SLO County Supervisors, including Supervisor Bruce Gibson.

Item 14 in that platform says, “Oppose any measures or legislation that reduces the Super Majority vote required to raise taxes from 2/3 to 55%.” In item 15 of that same platform, the first sentence states, “Oppose any legislation or initiative that proposes to modify Proposition 13.”

On August 8, at the Board of Supervisors meeting, a motion was made by Supervisor John Peschong and seconded by Supervisor Debbie Arnold. That motion stated, “The board directs the staff to return on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, with a discussion regarding Assembly Constitutional Amendment ACA-1. This motion was defeated by a three to two vote that included Supervisor Bruce Gibson’s vote, blocking the possibility for a public discussion of ACA-1.

District 2 Supervisor Bruce Gibson is SLO County’s representative to the California State Association of Counties (CSAC). Last Thursday, on August 17, he led a rally in front of the State Capitol endorsing the gutting of Proposition 13 with the proposed Assembly Constitutional Amendment 1 (ACA-1). If this is placed on the ballot and approved by the voters, it will reduce the voter threshold for new property taxes, assessments and sales taxes from 2/3 down to 55%.

SLO County Board of Supervisors should send a letter to the California State Association of Counties that Supervisor Bruce Gibson does not represent the SLO County State Legislative Platform.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...